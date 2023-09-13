Broncos safety Justin Simmons says flagged hit that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the sideline was legal

It appears Jimmy Garoppolo never got hit in the head on the Justin Simmons hit that drew a personal foul on the Broncos safety and sent the Raiders quarterback to the sideline to get evaluated for a concussion. Clips of the play show Simmons missing Garoppolo’s head and instead crashing into teammate Frank Clark after a glancing blow to the quarterback’s left shoulder. Garoppolo grabbed his helmet after the play and Simmons was flagged. An NFL spotter sent the Raiders QB to the sideline. Garoppolo missed two plays before returning and throwing a touchdown pass.

