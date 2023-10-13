Broncos’ Russell Wilson throws 2 picks, struggles mightily in loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s inability to keep the Denver offense on the field proved costly in a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson threw for 95 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was sacked four times, missed too many open targets and looked a lot more like he did last season than he had the first few weeks of this season. His TD pass to Courtland Sutton with about six minutes left made it a one-possession game, but Kansas City got a field goal from Harrison Butker with 1:55 to go to put the game away.

