Broncos’ Russell Wilson throws 2 picks, struggles mightily in loss to Chiefs

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Reid (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s inability to keep the Denver offense on the field proved costly in a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson threw for 95 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was sacked four times, missed too many open targets and looked a lot more like he did last season than he had the first few weeks of this season. His TD pass to Courtland Sutton with about six minutes left made it a one-possession game, but Kansas City got a field goal from Harrison Butker with 1:55 to go to put the game away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.