Broncos running back Tyler Badie carted from sideline with a back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was placed on a back board and carted from the sideline before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets. The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and he was later ruled out. Badie caught a pass from Bo Nix on third down shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by Quincy Williams and fumbled the ball. Michael Carter II recovered for the Jets. Badie came off the field, but was seen then looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was secured on a board and lifted onto a cart before being taken from the field.

