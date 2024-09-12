Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime goes on IR, will miss at least a month with ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie running back Audric Estime will miss at least a month after the Denver Broncos placed him on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury. Estime got hurt early in the Broncos’ 26-20 loss at Seattle on Sunday. He carried twice for 14 yards. The Broncos selected Estime in the fifth round of the NFL draft last spring.

