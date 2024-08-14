Broncos rookie receiver DeVaughn Vele’s age dropped him in the draft but his maturity is now a plus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Former University of Utah wide receiver DeVaughn Vele has been one of the biggest surprises at the Denver Broncos’ training camp. Vele makes almost daily highlight reel catches. Coach Sean Payton and his teammates are praising his maturity and work ethic. Vele’s path to the NFL was long. After serving a two-year Mormon mission, he redshirted his first year in college and his second season was interrupted by the pandemic. Finally, he put up solid numbers for three seasons. But being 26 dropped him to the last round of the draft. Now, that maturity is a plus.

