Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix shows promise despite some struggles in opening loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — It wasn’t a perfect first start by any means, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton saw plenty of promise in the first taste of the NFL that rookie quarterback Bo Nix experienced. Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, ended up on the short end of a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the first start of his professional career. It was a frustrating day for Nix, filled with a lot of short passes, a few poor decisions and some late heroics that came up just short.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.