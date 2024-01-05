Broncos Pro Bowl rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr. aims for more of an impact from scrimmage in ’24

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geneva Heffernan]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. was selected a starter in the Pro Bowl for his performance returning kickoffs and punts this season. What the second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma aims to do is carve out a bigger role in Denver’s offense in 2024. That means running crisper routes so he can give the quarterback — whomever that will be — a deep threat option.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.