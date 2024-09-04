Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II gets new deal worth $24 million per year, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II reset the defensive back market Wednesday by agreeing to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with $77.5 million guaranteed. That makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The new deal begins in 2026 and would keep Surtain in Denver through the 2029 season.

