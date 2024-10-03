Broncos out to snap 8-game losing streak to Raiders who have long overcome distractions vs. Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders may be dealing with Davante Adams’ situation but they’ve gotten pretty good at dealing with drama and still beating the Denver Broncos over the last few seasons. The Raiders have beaten the Broncos eight consecutive times in one of the NFL’s more perplexing one-sided series. Take away games against each other and the teams have similar records. The Broncos’ last win over their AFC West rivals came in 2019 when they prevailed 16-15 to end the Raiders’ long run in Oakland. The Raiders haven’t lost to Denver since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

