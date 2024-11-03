Broncos, Nix knocked down a notch in humbling loss to Ravens

By DAVID GINSBURG The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson, back, sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Denver Broncos soared into second place in the AFC West behind a robust defense, a surprisingly effective rookie quarterback and the ability to win on the road. None of those qualities were evident in a humbling 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After winning five of six to establish itself as a potential playoff contender, Denver couldn’t compete with a team that last year reached the AFC title game and features two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who carved up a Broncos defense that was ranked among the league’s best. Not only that, but rookie Bo Nix was repeatedly frustrated by a Baltimore defense that came up big when it counted most.

