Broncos, Nix knocked down a notch in humbling loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Denver Broncos soared into second place in the AFC West behind a robust defense, a surprisingly effective rookie quarterback and the ability to win on the road. None of those qualities were evident in a humbling 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After winning five of six to establish itself as a potential playoff contender, Denver couldn’t compete with a team that last year reached the AFC title game and features two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who carved up a Broncos defense that was ranked among the league’s best. Not only that, but rookie Bo Nix was repeatedly frustrated by a Baltimore defense that came up big when it counted most.

