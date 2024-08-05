Broncos’ long, labored search for a worthy successor to Peyton Manning continues for an eighth year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are still looking for a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired in 2016 and has been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for three years. The Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson in the offseason and drafted Oregon QB Bo Nix in the first round of the draft. Nix is competing with former second-overall pick Zach Wilson and holdover Jarrett Stidham for the starting job at training camp. If Nix wins the job he’ll become the 14th different starting quarterback for the Broncos since Manning retired.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.