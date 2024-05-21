Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders to miss most of ’24 season after tearing an Achilles tendon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without Drew Sanders into the 2024 season after the second-year linebacker tore an Achilles tendon in April. Sanders has had surgery and is looking at a recovery of six to nine months. That leaves open the possibility he’ll return to the field at midseason. The versatile former Arkansas star played both inside and outside linebacker last season but started to thrive once he was moved to the edge fulltime. The Broncos were contemplating whether to keep him on the outside or move him back inside following the departure of inside linebacker Josey Jewell in free agency.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.