Broncos hope to continue playoff push when they meet the banged-up Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Broncos are 0-4 in Las Vegas, but Denver has more at stake than trying to end a series skid. A victory over Las Vegas puts the Broncos that much closer to an unexpected playoff berth. The Broncos are 6-5 and coming off a 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Not bad for a team given a win total of 5 1/2 games at BetMGM Sportsbook. The situation is quite different for the Raiders. They are 2-8, on a six-game losing streak and decimated by injuries.

