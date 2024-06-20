Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw to assist them with scouting and roster evaluation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Stanford football coach David Shaw as a senior personnel executive. Shaw has been aiming to return to the NFL since stepping down as coach of the Cardinal in 2022 following an 11-year run that included three Pac-12 titles. He interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy in 2023 and was a candidate for the Titans’ and Chargers’ jobs this year. Shaw will help evaluate college and pro players and assist general manager George Paton in roster evaluation. The position is mostly remote so Shaw will work out of his home in the Bay Area.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.