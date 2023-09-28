Broncos’ electrifying rookie receiver-returner Marvin Mims Jr. isn’t sweating his paucity of snaps

Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. leads the Denver Broncos with 195 receiving yards on just seven catches. He’s had a 45-yard punt return and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Yet his snaps have gone down and not up each week so far. If that trend holds, he’d end up with 14 or fewer snaps Sunday at Chicago. But the second-round pick out of Oklahoma isn’t fretting his snap count, saying it’s all up to the coaches and he’s just ready to deliver whenever he gets his hands on the ball.

