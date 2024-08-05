Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike returns after year-long gambling suspension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos welcomed back defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday after the NFL reinstated him following a year’s suspension for violating the league’s gambling guidelines. Also, the Broncos waived safety Caden Sterns who missed most of the last two seasons with hip and knee injuries.

