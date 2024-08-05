Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike returns after year-long gambling suspension

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos welcomed back defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday after the NFL reinstated him following a year’s suspension for violating the league’s gambling guidelines. Also, the Broncos waived safety Caden Sterns who missed most of the last two seasons with hip and knee injuries.

