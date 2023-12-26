Broncos cut safety Kareem Jackson but will try to re-sign him to practice squad if he clears waivers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have released hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson one day after their playoff hopes took a big hit in with a 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots. The Broncos will try to re-sign the 14th-year veteran to their practice squad if he clears waivers on Tuesday. If that happens, he could be elevated for their final two games and any playoff games should they qualify for the postseason. Jackson missed seven of Denver’s last eight games because of two suspensions for illegal hits. He returned to practice last week but wasn’t activated for their game Sunday night.

