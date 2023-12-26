Broncos cut safety Kareem Jackson but will try to re-sign him to practice squad if he clears waivers

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
FILE -Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) reacts to be disqualified from the game against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Denver. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 after completing his second suspension. Jackson missed Denver's last four games. Jackson has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have released hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson one day after their playoff hopes took a big hit in with a 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots. The Broncos will try to re-sign the 14th-year veteran to their practice squad if he clears waivers on Tuesday. If that happens, he could be elevated for their final two games and any playoff games should they qualify for the postseason. Jackson missed seven of Denver’s last eight games because of two suspensions for illegal hits. He returned to practice last week but wasn’t activated for their game Sunday night.

