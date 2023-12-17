Broncos coach Sean Payton screamed at QB Russell Wilson on sideline, stayed silent on reasoning

DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV or witnessing the game at Ford Field could see the animated exchange in Detroit’s 42-17 victoryon Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver’s deficit to 14 points. Denver had won six of its previous seven games to pull within a game of AFC West-leading Kansas City before losing to the Lions to hurt its chances of making the playoffs.

