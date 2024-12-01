Broncos coach Sean Payton has a history with Browns dynamic duo of Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy

DENVER (AP) — Leading the Cleveland Browns’ resurgence are Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy, who have connected two dozen times for 379 yards since Winston moved into the starting role following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles tendon injury. The Browns visit the Broncos on Monday night and Denver coach Sean Payton has a history with both players. He coached Winston for several seasons in New Orleans and had Jeudy his first season in Denver last year. The Broncos have their own dynamic duo in rookie quarterback Bo Nix and veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton. They’ve connected 36 times for 467 yards and three TDs in the past five weeks.

