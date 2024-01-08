Broncos coach Sean Payton expresses disappointment but not discouragement after 8-9 season

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 27-14. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ellen Schmidt]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sean Payton senses a feeling of disappointment but not discouragement from his Denver Broncos. A 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday dropped the Broncos to 8-9 to finish Payton’s first season as coach in Denver. And now there’s plenty to be done before they play a game again. The Broncos struggled to find consistency with their offense under the guidance of a coach long known for his offensive X’s and O’s. Denver started the season 1-5 and finished by losing three of their last four while being outscored 114-70.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.