Broncos’ brass indicates a divorce with QB Russell Wilson isn’t inevitable following his benching

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos may not be moving on from quarterback Russell Wilson after all. Head coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton and team owner and CEO Greg Penner all said that Wilson being under center for the Broncos in 2024 was a possibility. Payton benched Wilson for the final two games and Jarrett Stidham beat the Chargers and lost to the Raiders as the Broncos finished 8-9. The Broncos would pay a hefty price for a split with Wilson. They would owe him $39 million in 2024 and would be saddled with $85 million in dead cap charges.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.