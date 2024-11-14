Broncos and Falcons trying to put major disappointments from last week behind them

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a stunning loss to the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos are trying to bounce back from a gut-wrenching defeat at Kansas City when their game-winning field-goal attempt was blocked as time ran out. The Falcons visit Denver on Sunday for what could be a tipping-point game for both franchises. Atlanta leads the AFC South at 6-4, two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Broncos are 5-5 and are sitting in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

