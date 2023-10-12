Broncos activate tight end Dulcich from IR for Thursday night game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated tight end Greg Dulcich from injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dulcich has not played since Week 1, when he had two catches for 22 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders before hurting his hamstring. Denver cleared a roster spot for him by releasing Humphrey this week.

