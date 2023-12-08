Bronco Mendenhall gets 5-year $6 million contract to lead New Mexico’s football team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bronco Mendenhall signed a five-year contract worth at least $6 million to take over New Mexico’s football team, making him the highest-paid coach in program history. The university released details of the agreement Thursday. It includes an annual base salary of $1.2 million and numerous incentives. The 57-year-old Mendenhall — the Lobos’ defensive coordinator from 1998 to 2001 — was 135-81 over 17 seasons at BYU and Virginia before stepping away from coaching following the 2021 season. He moved to Montana with wife Holly and spent time fishing and horseback riding before deciding to return to college football. Mendenhall succeeds Danny Gonzales, who was fired in November after a 4-8 season at his alma mater.

