Brodzinski in for Rangers for Game 6 against Florida, Rempe out

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Rangers put Jonny Brodzinski back into their lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, taking the spot of little-used Matt Rempe. Brodzinski appeared in only two of New York’s first 15 games in this postseason, going without a point in Games 1 and 2 of Round 2 against Carolina. He had six goals and 13 assists in 57 games during the regular season. Rempe played only four shifts in Game 5, staying on the ice for less than 3 minutes total in that contest.

