Brody Malone, rebuilt right knee and all, soars to 3rd national gymnastics title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brody Malone completed his comeback from major reconstructive right knee surgery by winning his third U.S. Championships gymnastics title. The 23-year-old put on a 12-rotation clinic over two days of competition. Malone finished with an all-around total of 172.300. That was more than two points clear of second-place finisher Fred Richard. Khoi Young was third. The five-man U.S. Olympic team will be picked at the end of Olympic trials in Minneapolis later this month.

