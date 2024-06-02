Brodie Kresser’s 3 RBIs help West Virginia beat Grand Canyon 5-2 at Tuscon Regional

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Brodie Kresser went 2 for 3 with three RBIs — including a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth that gave West Virginia the lead for good — and the Mountaineers beat Grand Canyon 5-2 at the Tuscon Regional. West Virginia (35-22) plays against the winner between Grand Canyon and Dallas Baptist in an elimination game earlier in the day. Kresser drove in Reed Chumley and Sam White, Ben Lumsden followed with an RBI single and Kresser scored to make it 5-1 when King reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth. Tyler Switalski gave up a run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings to improve to 5-2 this season for West Virginia. Carson Estridge (4) retired the only batter he faced to earn the save.

