Brodie Kostecki, Todd Hazlewood win Bathurst 1000 from pole

SYDNEY (AP) — Brodie Kostecki led from pole position and for over six hours and 161 laps to win Australia’s premier motor race the Bathurst 1000 for the first time. Kostecki and co-driver Todd Hazelwood became the first pole-sitters since 2021 to win the race, holding out Broc Feeney and Jamie Winchup by just over a second in one of the fastest ever editions of the Great Race. Will Brown and Scott Pye were third as Chevrolets filled the first three placings. Cam Waters and James Moffatt were the first Ford Mustang home in fourth.

