Broderick Jones was drafted to start at left tackle. He’s cool with the Steelers making him earn it

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones is getting comfortable in the NFL. The first-round pick played a team-high 49 snaps in Pittsburgh’s preseason win over Tampa Bay. Jones says he’s not keeping track of how much work he’s getting. Jones says he’s more focused on simply learning as much as he can. Veteran tackle Dan Moore Jr. is helping Jones adjust to life as a pro. While the two are battling for the starting spot at left tackle, Jones says it doesn’t feel like a fight. He says the two are working together to make Pittsburgh’s offensive line one of the best in the league.

