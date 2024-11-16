Brock Vandagriff, Cutter Boley each throw 2 TD passes, Kentucky blows out FCS Murray State 48-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Brock Vandagriff and backup quarterback Cutter Boley each threw two touchdown passes, Jamarion Wilcox rushed for a career-high 123 yards and a score and Kentucky totaled season highs in scoring and yardage to roll past Murray State 48-6 on Saturday and stop a four-game losing streak. Needing to win out to salvage postseason hopes, the Wildcats (4-6) took a dominant first step against the FCS-level Racers with 582 yards. They led 24-0 at halftime and with Vandagriff tossing his TDs and Boley throwing two in the fourth quarter. Kentucky also intercepted three passes.

