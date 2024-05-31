Brock Tibbitts drives in 4 in Indiana’s 10-4 rout of Southern Miss in NCAA tournament opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Tibbitts had three hits, including a two-run home run and two-run double, and the Indiana Hoosiers routed the two-time Sun Belt Conference-champion Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 10-4 in their NCAA Division I baseball tournament opening game. Morgan Colopy had a home run and double to drive in three runs for the Hoosiers (33-24-1), who led 8-0 through five innings and defeated Southern Miss for the first time in five meetings. Nick Monistere finished 2 for 5, including a two-run home run in the sixth, for second-seeded Southern Miss. Starter Billy Oldham (7-3) took the loss in giving up seven runs on 11 hits through 3 2/3 innings.

