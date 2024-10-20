Brock Taylor. Diego Pavia rally Vanderbilt to 24-14 victory over Ball State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores needed some fourth-quarter magic to rally for a 24-14 victory over Ball State at FirstBank Stadium. Brock Taylor connected on all three of his field-goal attempts for Vanderbilt (5-2). Diego Pavia completed 17 of 31 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown and a two-point conversion, while rushing for a team-leading 82 yards on 13 carries — including a fourth-quarter touchdown. Eli Stowe caught the lone touchdown pass. Cole Spence made the play for the 2-point conversion. Ball State (2-5), a member of the Mid-American Conference, scored a touchdown on its first possession with Kadin Semonza completing all six of his passes on the drive. Kiael Kelly put the finishing touches on the drive, running 9 yards for the touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.