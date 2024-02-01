Brock Purdy’s rise to 49ers starting QB was evident from early in his first training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York has always appreciated coach Kyle Shanahan’s honesty starting from the time of his first interview when he called the team’s roster the worst in the NFL. So York didn’t know what he would hear when Shanahan told him he needed to talk about a week into 2022 training camp. Shanahan told him that seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy was the best quarterback on a roster that included the 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and highly paid Jimmy Garoppolo.

