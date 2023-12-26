Brock Purdy’s 4 interceptions doom the 49ers in 33-19 loss to the Ravens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers seemed poised for another fast start when two big passes to George Kittle moved them into the red zone on the opening drive of the game. What happened next set the tone for the rest of the game. Purdy threw an interception to Kyle Hamilton in the end zone to thwart the drive and then kept giving the ball away in the worst performance of his career, sending the 49ers to a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Purdy finished with four interceptions and didn’t produce either a TD pass or run for the first time in 20 career starts.

