Brock Purdy silences his doubters and puts the 49ers in position for a playoff run

When the San Francisco 49ers arrived at training camp, the biggest questions surrounding one of the NFL’s most talented teams involved quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy had to prove that the late-season success he had in 2022 as a rookie wasn’t a fluke and that the major elbow injury that derailed San Francisco’s Super Bowl hopes wouldn’t limit him this season. After making it through the regular season by posting some of the most efficient numbers ever for a quarterback, Purdy answered all those questions. Now he has to prove that he can be the quarterback that can help carry the Niners to the Super Bowl title.

