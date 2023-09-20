Brock Purdy heads into 2nd Thursday night game for 49ers in better health

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy learned about the difficulties of playing on a short turnaround for a Thursday night game in just his second career start last season. The typical two days of installation of the game-plan are packed into one, practices are replaced by walkthroughs and there is little time for rest. The process for Purdy headed into Thursday night’s home opener against the New York Giants is a bit easier than what he went through last season at Seattle when he didn’t know if he’d even be able to play because of a broken rib until just before the game started.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.