Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing with Trey Lance to start

PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw. Purdy told the AP the “internal brace” procedure that he’ll undergo on Feb. 22 to repair the tear in his ulnar collateral ligament requires a six-month recovery process. He’s expected to start throwing after three months. A reconstructive Tommy John surgery would’ve kept him out for the entire 2023 season.

