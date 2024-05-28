Brock Purdy counts on a healthy offseason leading to even more progress

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy is taking advantage of a healthy offseason with the San Francisco 49ers to be able to study his past play on film and then go out on the field to work on improvements. A year ago at this time, Purdy had just started throwing again after undergoing major elbow surgery a few months earlier. Now with the ability to spend his time working on his craft and practicing instead of constant rehabilitation, Purdy feels he’s far ahead of where he was a year ago in terms of knowing every aspect of the offense.

