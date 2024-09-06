Brock Purdy could be the next man up for a mega payday from the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The 49ers’ arduous summer of contract negotiations ended with San Francisco handing out megadeals to stars Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. Those contracts were signed in time for both players to be on the field for the start of the season. And next up could be Brock Purdy. He’ll be in line to go from one the NFL’s biggest bargains as a star quarterback playing on a seventh-round draft pick contract to a deal worth in excess of $50 million a year. Purdy is first allowed to negotiate an extension following this season. Williams says Purdy deserves to get paid.

