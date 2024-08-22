Brock Purdy and several other starters are expected to play in exhibition finale for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and several other of the starting offensive players for the San Francisco 49ers will get one final preseason tuneup before the season opener with a few notable exceptions. After Purdy struggled playing with mostly backups last week against New Orleans, coach Kyle Shanahan plans to play several more starters this week, including Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The Niners will be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who is nursing a calf injury, and two of their other most important players who are in long-standing contract disputes in All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

