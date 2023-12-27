Brock Glenn’s path to starting for FSU in the Orange Bowl is most unconventional

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn (11) runs drills in preparation for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Davie, Fla. Florida State is scheduled to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The scenario is too far-fetched for even Brock Glenn to have thought about: A third-string, true freshman quarterback gets to take the field to lead Florida State into an Orange Bowl with a shot at an undefeated season. Except the scenario is his reality now. Glenn gets what he calls “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” on Saturday when Florida State takes on Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Glenn got the job because Jordan Travis, who led Florida State into national-title contention, is out with a broken leg. And former backup Tate Rodemaker — who likely would have started the Orange Bowl — opted out and is seeking a transfer.

