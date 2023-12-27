Brock Glenn’s path to starting for FSU in the Orange Bowl is most unconventional

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The scenario is too far-fetched for even Brock Glenn to have thought about: A third-string, true freshman quarterback gets to take the field to lead Florida State into an Orange Bowl with a shot at an undefeated season. Except the scenario is his reality now. Glenn gets what he calls “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” on Saturday when Florida State takes on Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Glenn got the job because Jordan Travis, who led Florida State into national-title contention, is out with a broken leg. And former backup Tate Rodemaker — who likely would have started the Orange Bowl — opted out and is seeking a transfer.

