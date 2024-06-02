Broadhurst, Quigley power UConn to 4-1 win over No. 9 national seed Oklahoma in Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Luke Broadhurst hit a three-run home run behind eight strong innings from Connecticut starter Stephen Quigley and the Huskies upset No. 9 national seed Oklahoma at the Norman Regional. Oklahoma (38-20) will play an elimination game against Duke (41-19) on Sunday. UConn (34-23) will play the winner in the nightcap. If the Huskies lose, a final championship game will be played on Monday for a berth in the super regionals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.