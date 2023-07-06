Broad, Wood in charge as England make strong start to must-win 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — Stuart Broad has taken two wickets as England made a strong start to the must-win third Ashes test at Headingley. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes also claimed a wicket each in their first appearances in the series as England limited Australia to 91-4 at lunch. Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series, England captain Ben Stoke decided to field after winning the toss. David Warner struck quickly for the visitors by driving Broad’s first ball down the ground for four. But Broad got his revenge four balls later as Warner was caught by Zak Crawley at second stump. Broad also closed the morning session by getting Steve Smith. Australia then made it to lunch with Travis Head on 13 and Mitchell Marsh on 14.

