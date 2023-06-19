Broad dismisses Labuschagne and Smith to set up thrilling final day in Ashes opener

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets in a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston. Chasing 281 to win, Australia is 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day and both sides are feeling good about their chances of winning what has been a tight test. After losing the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stands firm to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out. England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.

