Broad dismisses Labuschagne and Smith to set up thrilling final day in Ashes opener

By BRIAN CHURCH The Associated Press
England's Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during day four of the first Ashes Test cricket match, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets in a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston. Chasing 281 to win, Australia is 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day and both sides are feeling good about their chances of winning what has been a tight test. After losing the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stands firm to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out. England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.

