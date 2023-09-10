Brittney Sykes shot at buzzer lifts Mystics to 90-88 win over Liberty in regular-season finale

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored on a lob pass at the buzzer to lift the Washington Mystics to a 90-88 win over the New York Liberty to close out the regular season. Sykes finished with 20 points. She caught an inbounds pass from Natasha Cloud in the lane and put it in before the buzzer, ending the Liberty’s eight-game winning streak and any chance New York had for the top seed in the playoffs. The teams will meet in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, with Game 1 on Friday in New York. The final play was set up after Breanna Stewart blocked Elena Delle Donne’s shot on the baseline with 0.5 seconds remaining.

