Brittney Sykes scores season-high 30 as Mystics beat Sky 83-76, end 3-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 83-76 to snap a three-game skid. Sykes added six assists and five steals. Queen Egbo made 7 of 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Mystics and Tianna Hawkins added 13 points. Washington won for just the second time since an 84-69 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on July 23. Sykes hit a pull-up jumper and then added back-to-back layups to make it 51-45 midway through the third quarter and Washington led the rest of the way. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 17 points.

