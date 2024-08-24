Brittney Sykes scores season-high 28 to help Mystics beat Sparks 80-74, snap 5-game skid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 28 points and Shakira Austin added 14 points and 11 rebounds — her first double-double of the season — to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-74 on Friday night and snap a five-game losing streak. Ariel Atkins scored 15 points and Stefanie Dolson finished with a season-high eight assists for Washington. The Mystics trailed 41-38 at halftime and 55-54 after the third before pulling away with a strong fourth-quarter effort that included a 10-0 run.

