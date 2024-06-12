Brittney Sykes returns to help Mystics secure their first win of the season, 87-68 over the Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points in her first game since May 17, Ariel Atkins also had 18 points and the Washington Mystics won their first game of the season, beating the Atlanta Dream 87-68. Washington avoided tying the longest losing streak in franchise history with the 2012 team dropping 13 games in a row. Sykes, who had missed the past 10 games due to an ankle injury, went 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, Aerial Powers added 13 and Tina Charles had 12 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta

