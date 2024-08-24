Brittney Griner scores 22, Diana Taurasi adds 18 to help Mercury beat Dream 82-80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 22 points on 10 of 13 shooting with six rebounds, six assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 82-80. Diana Taurasi added 18 points and Kahleah Copper scored 16 for Phoenix. Allisha Gray scored 22 points for Atlanta while Rhyne Howard scored 16 and Tina Charles added 14 and 13 rebounds. Charles moved past Tina Thompson into second on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. She is also second all-time in rebounding.

