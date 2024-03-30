Brittney Griner re-signs with Mercury, her only WNBA team

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the only WNBA team she has ever played for. The deal was announced by the league on X, formerly Twitter. Phoenix selected Griner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft after a steallr collegiate career at Baylor. The 6-foot-8 center has career averages of 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Last season she averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game after missing the 2022 season while she was detained in Russia for months before a high-profile prisoner swap.

